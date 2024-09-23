'Please Leave Bengaluru': Influencer Slammed For Controversial Remarks On City

The video soon caught the attention of the internet users

Instagram influencer Sugandh Sharma's recent reel triggered a controversy after she claimed North Indians had built Bengaluru and that the city could not survive without migrants. Ms Sharma in her reel said that if North Indians would leave Bengaluru, the city would be empty. In her viral clip, the influencer further said that if North Indians leave Bengaluru, even paying guest accommodations (PGs) will be empty.

In the caption, she wrote, "Bangalore sabka hain kisi ek ka nahin (Bangalore belongs to everyone, not to anyone alone)."

See the video here:

The video soon caught the attention of the internet users. The clip triggered reactions from celebrities to common citizens who condemned her remarks as divisive and disrespectful.

Actor and rapper Chandan Shetty wrote, "Please leave."

Actresses Chaithra Achar and Anupama Gowda, and Bigg Boss stars Rupesh Rajanna and Dhanraj also expressed their disapproval of Sharma's remarks.

"If you can actually leave, just as an experiment, and see how Bangalore becomes empty, we are ready to live with that emptiness and dancers less pubs. We can live with it. Really. Forget all other North Indians. You leave ma'am, enough for now!" Achar commented.

"If you think this is cool, nope it isn't. You need Bengaluru more than anything else and you leaving Bengaluru doesn't make any difference to our OORU and for a fact that we all you can't leave bengaluru - If you know you know ," commented Gowda.

A user commented, "As a Kannadiga and a proud Bangalorean, we've never had any significant issues with our North Indian friends in reality. It feels like some influencers and pages have a personal agenda, pushing aggression towards Bangalore by constantly posting 'North India vs Bangalore' content and spreading unnecessary hatred. Yes, there may be some incidents, but that doesn't represent everyone. We all coexist here, and we embrace diversity. We welcome people, help them learn Kannada, and make their livelihood easier. Instead of spreading hatred, imagine how beautiful the content could be if it highlighted the unity and diversity that make Bangalore special. Please stop spreading hate."