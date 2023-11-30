Woman With 'World's Biggest Cheeks' Reveals Terrifying Results Of New Beauty Procedure

Anastasiia Pokreshchuk is known as the woman with the world's biggest cheeks.

Anastasiia Pokreshchuk, a Ukrainian influencer renowned for her radical metamorphosis and affinity for plastic surgery, has unveiled a new beauty treatment that has left many onlookers appalled.

Famous for undergoing numerous procedures to augment her cheeks, lips, and jawline, Ms Pokreshchuk has now extended her beauty pursuits to her nails, fashioning them into extraordinarily long and pointed claws. Documenting her latest transformation on Instagram, where she boasts a following of over 200,000, she shared a video showcasing her newly adorned nails.

Some people have praised Ms Pokreshchuk's new look, calling it "edgy" and "unique." However, others have found it to be "disturbing" and "terrifying."

No stranger to controversy, Ms Pokreshchuk has faced criticism in the past for her fixation on plastic surgery and her use of Photoshop to manipulate her appearance. Despite the backlash, she remains unapologetic about her choices, consistently pushing the boundaries of conventional beauty standards.

Ms Pokreshchuk's journey continues to spark conversations about individuality and the evolving definition of beauty in the modern age. She is an inspiration to anyone who dares to be themselves and defy societal norms.