Influencer Leaves Laptop In Public In China; What Happened Next Shocked Everyone

Social media influencer Tincho recently conducted a bold social experiment in China that has gone viral. In a video posted on Instagram, he left his laptop unattended in a public space for 30 minutes to see if anyone would steal it, but to everyone's surprise, no one even touched it.

"Back home in Paris, this would be unthinkable," he wrote in his caption. "But in China, security and public trust feel very different." Tincho explained that this wasn't about carelessness but rather a way to observe the country's social norms and low petty crime rates.

He added, "This experiment wasn't just about testing luck; it was about experiencing how safety and social norms are different here."

The video has sparked a major conversation online. Many viewers from different countries commented on how such a move would be impossible where they live. Others praised China's strong public surveillance and cultural emphasis on order and discipline.

While Tincho did note that his "pickpocket speedrun" timing estimates were just light-hearted and not based on actual research, his post touched a nerve globally, raising important questions about trust and safety in public spaces.

"Here in Brazil, they would take the laptop, the chair, and even the table," commented a user.

"In South Africa they take it from your hands; no need to leave it," wrote another user.

"I left my wallet and my phone in a restaurant in China with approximately 10,000 Chinese yuan. I went drinking with friends. 8 hours later I realised and went back to the restaurant. Everything was there. Since then I just love Beijing and China in general, and yes, many Asian countries are also like that - super safe, and the people's mindset is just different from the West, and I'm from Colombia, so I know what I'm talking about," commented a third user.