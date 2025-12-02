Influencer Faces Backlash For Giving Machetes And Alcohol To Homeless People In US, Claims It's For Their Safety

A social media influencer has sparked controversy by giving machetes and alcohol to homeless people in several US cities. Keith Castillo, who goes by "povwolfy," claims his unusual actions are meant to benefit those living on the streets, though many have criticised the stunt as dangerous, reported Ny Post.

Castillo distributed 18-inch-long machetes and vodka to homeless people in Austin, New Orleans, and Little Rock. On one occasion, he distributed stainless steel Gordon brand machetes in their packaging, which he purchased in bulk online for less than five dollars. On another occasion, he distributed four unpackaged machetes and small bottles of vodka on a New Orleans street.

Castillo stated his purpose was to protect homeless people. He said he spends about two weeks recording in one city and then travels to the next.

He also stated that he has about 30 machetes and intends to distribute them in other cities, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York.

Castillo said he spoke with police and was told his actions were not illegal. He believes that homeless people would not use machetes to harm anyone and that they are primarily tools. He also said that he sees no immorality in their actions.