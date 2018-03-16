Indore Juice Shop Owner Pays 2 Lakhs For Iguanas, Draws Huge Crowds

"Look at the many designs on it. It is really a miracle of nature," the proud pet owner said.
A video shared by ANI shows people flocking to the juice shop to look at the huge lizards. Some even went so far as to pet them, while others were seen clicking their pictures. One daring man even held one of the iguanas and let the scaly reptile sit on his shoulder.
Huge crowd gathered at a juice shop to take a glimpse of a pair of Iguana lizards in Indore; owner of the shop Raju Sagar bought the lizards, a native of South America, in Rs 2 lakhs from Mumbai #MadhyaPradeshpic.twitter.com/zEm8TN4FBG- ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018
The owner says the iguanas are harmless despite their scary appearance.
"They look very dangerous, but iguanas are actually very harmless. They wouldn't hurt a baby," he said with one of the iguanas perched on his shoulder.
"It's a vegetarian and eats carrots, pumpkins, spinach and other vegetarians foods," he says, a statement supported by footage of one iguana munching away at cucumber slices.
Watch the video below:
Comments
Iguanas are herbivore lizards native to tropical areas and can grow up to 6 feet in length. Contrary to popular belief, it is legal to have an iguana as a pet in India. Under Indian Wildlife Protection Act (WPA) 1972, it is illegal to own Indian wildlife as pets. The law doesn't extend to foreign wildlife, reports The Hindu.
Click for more trending news