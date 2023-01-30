IndiGo Sparks Meme Fest Online After Sharing Pic Of 'Poha' And Calling It 'Fresh Salad'

IndiGo's post has accumulated more than 278,000 views and hundreds of likes.

IndiGo Airline has sparked a meme-fest on Twitter over its recent promotional campaign. Taking to the micro-blogging site on Saturday, the airline talked of serving salads that are "made today and served today". However, instead of sharing a picture of a fresh "salad", IndiGo shared an image of the Indian breakfast 'Poha' with a slice of lemon being squeezed into it to showcase its freshness. This grabbed the attention of Twitter users who started taking a dig at IndiGo for their version of a salad.

"Salads that are prepared and served on the same day, do try them. You'll toss everything else away. #AiromaticFresh #goIndiGo," the airline wrote in the caption of its post.

Take a look below:

Salads that are prepared and served on the same day, do try them. You'll toss everything else away. #AiromaticFresh#goIndiGohttps://t.co/9BuLhqnq2fpic.twitter.com/9QANRafwWl — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2023

Internet users were quick to react to IndiGo's post. While some called out the airline for the misleading image, others had a good laugh at it.

"If you are talking to Indians, by no measure this is a salad- it's "poha". You used to sell "upma"/ "poha" ready to eat versions by mixing boiling water so far; perhaps this version is freshly prepared poha with lime juice. It's not salad," wrote one user. "That's POHA.... POHA. Not Salad," said another.

A third user jokingly commented, "All ppl from Indore are so healthy as they eat fresh "salad" of Poha with sprinkled vermicelli (sev) nd tossed with a nice dressing(rasa)," while a fourth added, "Firstly it's not salad secondly there's no need to mislead. You'll just provide some ready to eat stuff and it's fine. I'm not expecting much in an one hr flight."

Some Twitter users also turned on their sarcasm to make fun of the post. "Why outrage over this tweet.? Poha & poha jokes should always be taken in good taste.. P.S. Tweeting this while eating Poha," wrote one user. "So, Indore (which is famous for its Poha) will now be called 'The Salad Capital of India?' quipped another.

IndiGo's post has accumulated more than 278,000 views and hundreds of likes.

