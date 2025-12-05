IndiGo Chaos Leaves Flyer Begging His Boss "Not To Fire" Him From Job

A large number of IndiGo flights were cancelled on Friday, creating long hours of confusion and frustration for passengers at major airports across India. Many travellers said they were left without help or clear information, and several took to social media to express their anger.

All flights from Delhi were cancelled until midnight because of what the airline called operational disruptions. Photos and videos circulating on social media over the past two days show people waiting in crowded terminals for answers. Passengers say they were not provided with any assistance despite repeatedly requesting assistance at airline counters.

A video shared by Ayush Kuchya on X showed several distressed passengers sitting on the airport floor. One passenger, emotionally pleading for his boss to be informed so he wouldn't lose his job despite the delay. Another passenger said staff told them the flight couldn't take off because the captain wasn't present. An elderly man said he had lost faith in the airline.

He wrote, "My IndiGo6E flight is delayed for hours and passengers are stuck with no clear communication. I even have a video of people raising concerns. This needs urgent attention."

Social Media Reaction

Social media users showed their concern for the passengers. One user commented, "Hope everything goes smoothly from here on out."

Another user noted, "If u are still stuck at airport please reach out."

