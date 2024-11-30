Indian YouTuber Shares Video Of "Zombie-Like People" Walking On San Francisco Streets

Bengaluru-based YouTuber Ishan Sharma, who is known for his candid critiques, recently shared a worrisome video showing what he described as "zombie-like people" wandering in the streets of San Francisco, US. Taking to X, Mr Sharma highlighted issues such as homelessness, drug addiction and public safety plaguing the city in recent years. "This is San Francisco. The tech capital of America. Home to the world's brightest minds. And the biggest tech companies," he wrote in his post while sharing the disturbing video.

The clip shows a few individuals sprawled across sidewalks, one appearing incapacitated, struggling to hold himself upright. "Half of the streets are filled with homeless, mentally unstable, high on drugs or a combination of all, gun violence and car break-ins are soo common. Theft at an all time high. Zombie-like people walking on the streets." Mr Sharma said. "It is the utopia of tech capitalism gone wrong. Why can't this be fixed?" the YouTuber asked.

Watch the video below:

Mr Sharma shared the video on Thursday. Since then it has accumulated more than 35,000 views. The clip sparked a conversation in the comments section about the city's growing challenges despite its global reputation for innovation.

"San Francisco's struggles highlight the dark side of unchecked capitalism and systemic neglect. Addressing homelessness, mental health, and public safety requires more than tech it needs policy reform, community investment, and compassion," commented one user.

"No, it's not the tech capital anymore, most of them have already shifted to Austin, Texas. City centres are almost deserted, with properties losing 90% of their value since 2016. San Francisco is not the same anymore," said another.

"And western people are busy criticising Indians. Time to self-reflect," expressed a third user. "West is doomed. Hoping that this culture doesn't get normalized here," commented another.

One user said, "But this perspective misses the bigger picture. Just because a place is "tech capital" or "western" doesn't mean it's perfect or free from social issues".

Several users also found the video scary.

Meanwhile, the video surfaced on social media a month after billionaire Elon Musk criticised San Francisco's homeless population. During an interview with Tucker Carlson, Mr Musk said that if one walks around the streets of San Francisco, they are sure to encounter homeless people who are "violent, drug zombies".