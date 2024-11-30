Elon Musk Reveals What He Discussed With Barron Trump At Thanksgiving Dinner

Billionaire Elon Musk has revealed what he and Barron Trump discussed while celebrating Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago. US President-elect Donald Trump hosted a lavish Thanksgiving dinner at his Flordia home, alongside family and special guests including Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk and his mother, Maye Musk. Several videos surfaced from the night, in which the Musks were seen sharing the same table as Mr Trump, his wife Melania, and their youngest son, Barron. The clip went viral and left many speculating what the VIP guests were discussing during the event.

One X user jokingly shared a screenshot of Mr Trump speaking with Barron, with a mocked conversation. "'Is it okay if I'm friends with Elon?' 'I'll allow it, Father,'" the caption of the post read. Mr Musk replied to the tweet, saying he had been talking to the president-elect's son about "consciousness and video games".

I was discussing consciousness & video games with Barron — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2024

Mr Musk's mother, Maye, also joined the conversation and wrote, "They were talking all night. Barron is very smart."

The Musk family presence at Mr Trump's Thanksgiving celebration added a special touch to the family gathering, which also featured a moment when Mr Musk was seen grooving to the 'YMCA' song while seated alongside the president-elect. The clip captured Mr Trump playfully tapping Mr Musk on the shoulder, prompting the billionaire to raise his hand and move to the beat.

"Hope you had a great Thanksgiving," Mr Musk later posted on X.

🇺🇸Hope you had a great Thanksgiving!🇺🇸 https://t.co/CQMGaAODKq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2024

At the event, the billionaire was also spotted spending time with actor Sylvester Stallone. "I was telling @TheSlyStallone that I just watched Demolition Man again and how well it predicted the crazy woke future 30 years ago!" Mr Musk wrote on X, referring to the movie that stars Stallone.

Notably, Mr Musk has been using his social media platform X to endorse Mr Trump's cabinet picks and promote his own preferred candidates. Mr Musk, who has over 206 million followers on X, posted or reposted about Mr Trump's cabinet picks more than 70 times between November 7 and November 20, a Reuters review found. In between his constant postings of memes of himself and Mr Trump, the X boss has even embraced a title suggested for his role: "First Buddy".