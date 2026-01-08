Indian Woman Claims Paying Rs 8 Lakh Rent For London Apartment, Internet Questions Her

An Indian woman living in London has gone viral online after revealing in an Instagram video that her one-bedroom apartment's rent was Rs 8 lakh per month. In the clip, the user, Deepanshi Chaudhary, offered viewers a tour of the small living space and explained the reason behind the staggering cost.

Chaudhary stated that her East Central London apartment comes with steep rent due to the high cost of living in the British capital city.

"Central London 1 BR apartment tour. It's a fully furnished apartment. Yes, the rent is quite high. But the location is totally worth it," Chaudhary wrote.

In the video, Chaudhary provided a guided tour of her home, showcasing the apartment lobby before proceeding through the washroom, storage space, bedroom, living room, and kitchen.

Check The Viral Video Here:

(NDTV cannot independently verify the claims made in the video)

Also Read | Baba Vanga's Predictions For 2026: Start Of World War III And Humanity's First Alien Contact

'Too Much'

As the video gained traction, a section of social media users said she could have got better accommodation at lower prices in equally good locations, while others highlighted that claims made by her might be deceiving.

Most people in London can't afford this. What job are you doing that you can afford this?!" said one user while another added: "Isn't it too much, I mean 8k? I live in Canary and my whole flat, 3bhk rent is 3200 pounds, including bills. Even it is central. The St Paul Cathedral is 10-15 min only by the central line from my place."

A third commented: "Her claims are deceiving and meant to be bait. I am sure the "rent" she is talking about is based on a single-day booking in short-term rental with additional services, that too during peak times of the year lol. She confessed the same in some comment. It is not a long-term lease."