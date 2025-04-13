Indian Techie's Post Compares Life In Amsterdam To Bengaluru: "Find Myself Smiling More"

A Bengaluru techie shared her candid experience of living in Amsterdam for six months, highlighting the differences she observed between her new home and her hometown. In a thread on X, Pratim Bhosale first tackled a key migrant challenge, which is housing.

"The rent is approximately 2000 euros per month for a one-bedroom apartment in a decent area. Lower would mean no furniture and a newer area. It is extremely hard (Hunger Games level ) to find a rental apartment. Easier to buy. We used @uprent_nl. It was super helpful. There are actual tenant laws which landlords follow. ( Unlike in India )," she wrote on X.

Ms Bhosale praised Amsterdam's Jumbo and Albert Heijn supermarkets, which boast fresh produce, saying how she doesn't miss Zepto and Swiggy. "Absolute joy to roam around if you love grocery shopping. Fresh produce. I don't miss Zepto or Swiggy AT all. - Monthly grocery bill for me and my plus is around €500. ( We eat royally. Only good high high-quality whole foods ) - Whole food is approximately 3 times more expensive than Bengaluru. - Better produce. Here, organic means organic,'' she added.

It's officially 6 months since I moved to Amsterdam.



Here's a non exhaustive list of things that have changed in my quality of life and are different from my life in Bengaluru, India



Might be helpful if you're planning to move to Amsterdam.



🧵 pic.twitter.com/3vSAjd9VWF — Pratim🥑 (@BhosalePratim) April 10, 2025

She further noted Amsterdam's high dining costs. While a decent meal for two costs around 50 euros, sandwiches or takeaways typically range from 7-15 euros. "Amazing International cuisine except Indian. Basic and touristy menu in Indian restaurants. - Cafes have same rates as BLR ( Paid 13 Euros for two desserts and two teas ) - Desserts are much better anywhere in EU," she noted.

Ms Bhosale raved about Amsterdam's public transport, calling it a "blessing" compared to her experiences in India. She highlighted the city's clean and punctual buses, trams, and metros, dedicated bike lanes and scenic ferry rides.

However, she also shared her challenges with the Dutch healthcare system, stating that it's "broken" and hasn't met her expectations. She claimed that she struggled to find a General Practitioner (GP) even after six months in the country. She's considering returning to India for medical treatments due to the system's inefficiencies. She also noted the lack of preventative care and the slow pace of the healthcare system.

While job opportunities might be fewer than in Bengaluru and tech salaries rarely exceed 100k euros, she's found that people prioritise passion over profit, valuing the "art" of their work. Although employment laws favour employees, they're less business-friendly. What drew her to Amsterdam was the city's clean parks and fresh air, where fitness is a way of life. Despite challenges, her happiness has notably improved, suggesting that Amsterdam's lifestyle and environment have had a positive impact on her well-being.

Her post resonated with many, sparking relatable responses from users. "This is such a balanced take—love the honesty," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Thank you for a wonderful thread Pratim. I read the entire thing and it was beautifully broken down and captured the good and not so good parts. Look forward to seeing more from you. Cheers."

A third said, "Wow. This was quite an interesting read. The healthcare part is a bit scary, but QOL seems comparable to what I experienced in Singapore (except the weekend fun part)."