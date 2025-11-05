Indian Techie Goes Viral After Sharing First Salary With Parents In Heartwarming Video

An Indian techie has gone viral on social media after sharing a heartwarming video where he captured the joy on his parents' faces after handing them his first salary. The footage shows him asking his mother and father to close their eyes and sit together before surprising them by placing the money in their hands, evoking an emotional and beautiful response from both of them.

"First salary, straight to parents. Far from perfect but this is all I got," Aayushman Singh captioned the now-viral clip posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, Singh can be seen instructing the parents from outside the room who wait together for their son to reveal the big surprise.

"Oh wow! What is this?" the mother quizzed, seeing the wad of Rs 500 notes, as Singh replied: "My first salary."

The mother added, "Wow! Amazing. Awesome. That is a lot of money"

'Best Feeling Ever'

As the video gained significant traction online, emotional social media users lauded Singh for giving his first paycheck to his parents and sharing the unfiltered wholesome goodness with the internet.

"This is probably the most wholesome thing I've ever seen on this app," said one user, while another added: "This is the best feeling ever, nothing beats it. Kudos man."

A third commented: "Brother, it's not the cost of the item you buy or the amount of cash you give them. It's the pride in their eyes when you give them a part of your salary, no matter how small it is. That makes it all worth it."

A fourth said: "The right way, this is so wholesome. happy for you and your family."

