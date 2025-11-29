Indian Cab Driver Wins Hearts For Returning Tourist's Lost Bag With Gadgets Worth Lakhs

A video shared on X has touched many hearts and brought praise for a Manali taxi driver who went the extra mile to return a lost bag filled with costly equipment. The simple act of honesty has sparked admiration across social media.

In the video, a Mumbai traveller recounts how his bag went missing while traveling in Manali. He also mentioned that the bag contained valuable camera equipment, including a camera worth Rs 4 lakh.

He thanked the taxi driver on camera and expressed his immense relief and gratitude at finding his belongings safe.

Watch Video Here:

Indians dont believe in exaggerating nor do we have a culture of loud PR, yet real heroes walk among us. Last month a Manali taxi driver Satish Kumar found a bag worth almost ten lakh with a camera and costly gear. He drove all the way just to return it to the tourist. https://t.co/8PLVqRsP5D pic.twitter.com/KfRxOWgb5G — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) November 28, 2025

Saini explained that true honesty is also evident within the country. In his caption, he said that Indians are not prone to exaggeration or rely on heavy publicity, yet true heroes exist among us.

He also shared that last month, Manali taxi driver Satish Kumar found a bag worth nearly Rs 10 lakh, containing a camera and other expensive items, and he drove a long distance to return it.

Social Media Reaction

Many people commented that such honest incidents strengthen their faith in ordinary people and remind them that goodness still exists in the world.

One user commented, "Precisely this kind of people and experiences make me wonder how mysterious India actually is."

Another user noted, "These kind of incidents we see more often in India."