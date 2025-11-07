"They Took Their First Flight": India-Origin Techie Shares Emotional Video Of His Parents Journey

A simple moment turned into a lifelong memory for a son and his parents. Sanjeeva Reddy Thalla, a programmer from Telangana who now works in the UK, fulfilled a heartfelt dream when his parents boarded an airplane for the very first time. He shared a video capturing this emotional milestone, showing how his parents, who had spent most of their lives in a small village, experienced their first flight together.

The video begins with Sanjeeva's parents sitting quietly in the fields of their village. The scene then changes to show Sanjeeva's sweet and emotional moments spent with his wife and child in the UK.

In his caption, Sanjeeva expressed the emotions behind the video. He explained that it was the first time his parents crossed the border of their state, the first time they boarded a plane, and the first time they wore shoes.

He further wrote that just a few days ago, his parents had taken their first flight, and as they were landing in the UK, memories of their village in Telangana and their childhood school days came flooding back to him. He remembered wearing patched clothes, carrying bags made from fertilizer sacks to school, and living without a permanent home for a long time. Seeing his parents now in their own home brought him deep joy and contentment.

Sanjeeva also wrote that this moment does not symbolise any great achievement or wealth, but rather the essence of the journey that led them here. He explained that his mother still signs her name with her thumbprint and his father can barely write his name in Telugu, yet they have now crossed continents to meet their son.

Social Media Reaction

This emotional video touched people on social media. Its simplicity and affection impressed viewers. One user wrote that Sanjeev truly "won," while another said, "This is the most beautiful feeling in the world."

A third user noted, "You should be proud of yourself, it's such a great feeling to be able to this for your parents!"

"Your mother & father raised you well. Reach more heights," added a fourth user.

