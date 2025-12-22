2 Ex-Senior Bureaucrats Questioned In Telangana Phone-Tapping Case

The newly reconstituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) has questioned two of the most senior bureaucrats from the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) administration regarding the phone-tapping controversy in Telangana.

Telangana's former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and former Intelligence Chief Naveen Chand were summoned to the Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad after being served notices to appear as witnesses. This marks the first time top-tier administrative heads have been formally brought into the probe's inner circle.

The nine-member SIT, operating under the supervision of Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar, focused their inquiry on the administrative "chain of command" during the period of alleged illegal surveillance.

Sources indicate that Somesh Kumar was questioned regarding the administrative approvals for the appointment and functioning of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) officials now under arrest.

Naveen Chand was reportedly asked about the operational protocols during his tenure and the specific instructions given to the technical teams tasked with monitoring political leaders, judges, and private citizens.

Both officials were reportedly part of a high-level review committee during the tenure of the prime accused, T Prabhakar Rao.

The SIT is investigating whether this committee provided oversight or was bypassed during the illegal activities.

The questioning of these top bureaucrats coincides with the Supreme Court-mandated custodial interrogation of former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao, whose custody was extended until December 25.

Investigators are reportedly using the statements of Kumar and Chand to verify claims made by Rao during his interrogation.

The SIT aims to file a supplementary charge sheet by the end of the year, potentially naming more high-ranking officials if evidence of administrative complicity is found.