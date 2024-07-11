'Wild, False': Senior Cop Rejects Charges Against Him In Telangana Phone Tapping Case

Prabhakar Rao has been accused of forming a "Special Operations Team" (File)

Former chief of Telangana's Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) T Prabhakar Rao, a key accused in the phone-tapping case, has denied the allegations made against him and termed them "wild and false".

The retired police officer, who is in the US for "medical treatment", recently wrote to the Investigating Officer of the case, asserting that he has neither committed nor directed anyone to commit any illegal acts or omissions while discharging his duties as a police officer at any time including as Chief of SIB.

"My consulting doctors advised me not to travel out of the USA till my health has completely stabilised as it may have grave consequences if not diagnosed and treated on time," Mr Rao said.

A suspended DSP of the SIB, two Additional Superintendents of Police and a former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), have been arrested by Hyderabad Police since March 13 for allegedly erasing the intelligence information from various electronic gadgets as well as for alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime.

Prabhakar Rao has been accused of forming a "Special Operations Team" under the suspended DSP within the SIB for carrying out certain specific tasks related to political surveillance to benefit the then ruling political party and its leaders.

The former SIB chief said he was willing to fully cooperate with the investigation and provide any information which the IO thinks is in my exclusive knowledge and possession through email.

"While assuring to cooperate and answer all queries in person as soon as my health improves and upon my return to India, I am prepared to assist in the investigation in any kind of questioning over video conferencing or teleconferencing till the time I return to India," he said in the letter.

The suspended DSP and his team developed profiles of hundreds of people, intercepted hundreds of phone calls of several persons, police had said.

The arrested accused along with others have been accused of developing profiles of several persons unauthorisedly and monitoring them clandestinely and illegally in SIB and using them in a partisan manner to favour a political party at the behest of some persons, police earlier said.

