Indian-Origin Man Pockets Rs 8.45 Crore Lottery After Buying Jewellery For Wife

An Indian-origin man in Singapore has become an overnight millionaire after winning a grand prize of $1 million (Rs 8.45 crore) in a lucky draw last Sunday (Nov 24). The man, identified as Balasubramanian Chithambaram won the top prize after he purchased a gold chain for his wife three months ago at the store that conducted the lucky draw. Mustafa Jewellery, the shop running the contest, took to social media to share the news of the winner that left Mr Chithambaram elated and surprised in equal measure.

"What an unforgettable day at Mustafa Jewellery's Million Dollar Event! On 24th November, we witnessed history being made as the grand winner of USD 1,000,000 was revealed amidst cheers and excitement!" the store captioned the post.

Notably, to be eligible for participating in the lucky draw, the customers needed to spend over Rs 15,786 on jewellery. Mr Chithambaram had bought gold ornaments worth Rs 3.7 lakh for his wife during a visit to the store.

“Today is also my father's fourth death anniversary. It's a blessing,” said Mr Chithambaram after winning the prize, adding that he planned to donate a portion of the money to the community as a token of gratitude.

The news of Mr Chithambaram winning the grand prize even reached the Singapore High Commission in India which posted a congratulatory message for him.

"Congratulations to Mr Balasubramanian for winning the US$ 1 million (8.5 crore rupees) lucky draw, shopping at the iconic Mustafa Center @mustafacentresg in Singapore. Crorepati dreams do come true in SG," read the message posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Congratulations to Mr Balasubramanian for winning the US$ 1 million (8.5 crore rupees) lucky draw, shopping at the iconic Mustafa Center @mustafacentresg in Singapore. Crorepati dreams do come true in SG 🇸🇬. 🤩🤩 HC Wonghttps://t.co/JtgHWMZVMu — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) November 30, 2024

