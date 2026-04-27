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Indian Man's London Vs India Home Comparison Post Sparks Debate

The comparison has triggered a discussion on how property prices are valued differently in India.

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Indian Man's London Vs India Home Comparison Post Sparks Debate
In his post on X, Gupta said that the house costs less than Rs 5 crore.
  • Housing prices in India and the UK differ significantly in terms of space for similar costs
  • A London-based Indian engineer shared a photo of a large Wembley house priced at Rs 6 crore
  • The house features multiple gables, sloping red roofs, bay windows, and a wisteria-covered wall
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A comparison between housing prices in India and the United Kingdom has once again caught public attention, after a social media post highlighted the difference in living spaces available at similar costs.

A London-based Indian software engineer, Arnav Gupta, shared a photograph of a large house in the British capital and compared it to smaller flats in India that are often sold at similar prices. He said that the house, located in the Wembley district of London, is on the market for Rs 6 crore as per the current exchange rate.

The image showed a single-storey house with multiple gables and sloping red roofs. The front side of the house has bay windows and many plants, including a wisteria covering the wall.

Check Out The Post Here:

In his post on X, Gupta said that the house costs less than Rs 5 crore, is less than 30 minutes from central London, and added that the Indian property market makes no sense to him after seeing the market there.

Social Media Reaction

The comparison has triggered a discussion on how property prices are valued differently in India.

One user commented, "That's really pretty. Already a fan of the landscaping."

Another user noted, "Lately I have also thinking the same, is it time that we should move abroad as quality of life really matter."

"Indian real estate market is a joke, not built for middle class," added a third user.

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