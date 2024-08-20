Indian Man Visits Harvard, Finds 'Made in Pakistan' Jacket Worth Rs 12,000

Many users advised him against buying the product

An Indian man has shared his surprise after discovering “Made in Pakistan” merchandise at Harvard University in the USA. Content creator Ishan Sharma, who has been documenting his trip to the United States on social media, mentioned that he visited the Ivy League institution to purchase some merchandise.



Upon arriving at The Harvard Shop, the official student-run merchandise store at Harvard, Sharma was first taken aback by the price and then by the label indicating where the clothing was manufactured.

The Indian YouTuber posted photos of himself wearing a Harvard jacket in the school's signature crimson and black colours. One photo clearly shows the label on the jacket, which reads "Made in Pakistan."

"Came to Harvard to buy merch. This one's Rs. 12,000! But Made in Pakistan?!" Mr Sharma wrote on X.

As Sharma's post gained attention on social media, many users advised him against buying the product, arguing that it wasn't worth the price. A user wrote, "Quality is really bad. I picked a few last year and 2-3 washes and they all are now good to mop the floor. Official merch."

Another user wrote, "Don't buy that stuff, it's worst. I got one with the same stuff and same design, it got lint on it after wearing the first time."

Some X users also pointed out that the Rs 12,000 was the brand price, not the manufacturing cost.

"Why do we always want to convert everything into INR. It's just around 145$. When you get hired in the US you'll demand like $100,000 a year, at that moment you won't convert it to INR. Btw! iPhone is around 150-200$ and made in China. You're paying brand value, not manufacturing price," a user wrote.

In a separate post, Mr Sharma described his visit to Harvard University as "epic." "I visited the libraries, the John Harvard statue, the Harvard Shop, the Harvard Yard and Square, and even interacted with a few students there. Love the vibe of the whole place. It's like a little town of all red buildings!" he said, adding that it was a dream college for him as a 17-year-old watching documentaries and films such as The Social Network.