Indian Man Praises Thailand's Clean Streets, Says We Can Learn From It

A clean road, vehicles following traffic rules and drivers avoiding unnecessary honking can make a big difference to a city's surroundings. Indian content creator Akshat Shrivastava experienced this during his visit to Thailand, where he was surprised to see how peacefully traffic moved and how clean the streets were. Comparing the experience with Indian cities, he said there were several things people in India could learn from other countries.

Shrivastava shared a video on Instagram showing the streets of Chiang Mai. He pointed out that despite sitting beside a busy road, he could not hear unnecessary honking, while motorists appeared to follow traffic rules.

He explained that he was visiting a small town in Thailand rather than a major city like Bangkok or Phuket. To demonstrate the traffic discipline, he showed how vehicles stopped to let a pedestrian cross the road.

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One moment that particularly caught his attention was a Tesla stopping to allow a man to cross, with its hazard lights switched on. Impressed by the gesture, he praised the civic sense displayed by the driver.

Sharing his thoughts, Shrivastava said that India could learn from the cleanliness, traffic discipline and peaceful surroundings in Thailand. He also mentioned travelling through Chiang Rai, where he was impressed by how organised public spaces were, even outside major tourist destinations.

However, he clarified that he was not suggesting Thailand was perfect, as every country had its own problems.

Shrivastava highlighted cleanliness, following traffic rules, avoiding littering and respecting pedestrians as some of the habits people in India should adopt.

He stressed that keeping cities clean and organised should not be considered only the government's responsibility. According to him, citizens also need to contribute, as even good infrastructure cannot make a difference if people do not cooperate.

He added that India has the resources, talent and potential to develop world-class cities, but people must also be willing to change their habits.

Shrivastava said that his criticism came from his love for India and his desire to see the country become cleaner, safer and more organised.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "This is the reason I visit Thailand again and again."

Another user noted, "I saw the same in Maldives."

"Chiang Mai is so beautiful," added a third user.