Indian Man Compares Vietnam And India, Says Clean Streets Transform Travel Experience

An Indian traveller's observations about street cleanliness in Vietnam have started a discussion online about civic behaviour and public responsibility. The remarks were shared on social media and quickly drew attention from users who reflected on the comparison between the two countries.

An Indian man travelling to Vietnam, identified as Aditya Gupta, shared his experience in a post. He explained that while India may be considered better in terms of infrastructure, the cleanliness of Vietnam's roads particularly caught his attention.

Gupta said that he is currently in Vietnam and believes that India may be ahead in terms of infrastructure. Nevertheless, he emphasised that Vietnam's roads appear quite clean, although not as clean as Japan's.

I'm in Vietnam currently.

Purely from infrastructure perspective- India might be better.

But but but.

Damn. The streets are clean. Not Japan clean.

But clean.

And it makes such a hell lot of difference in the experience.

Maybe we Indias and our civic sense is more to blame… — Aditya Gupta (@DrAditya2935) March 7, 2026

He further stated that street cleanliness significantly improves the experience of living or travelling there. According to Gupta, this situation also raises some questions regarding civic behaviour.

He also explained that this is not just a matter of government responsibility, but that people's civic sense and civic sense can also play an important role.

Social Media Reaction

His post has sparked a discussion on social media, with many users sharing their views on cleanliness, public responsibility and civic habits.

One user commented, "I went there last October. I didn't find a single pothole in the country."

Another user noted, "Cities that clean streets multiple times a day will look cleaner."