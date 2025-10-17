Indian Man Slams 'Rotten' Schooling System As Son Works On Project Past Midnight

An Indian father has lashed out at the schooling system in the country after revealing that his eighth-grade son was frequently working past midnight to finish school projects. In a now-viral video posted on social media, Niteen S Dharmawat, an investor and co-founder of Aurum Capital, showed his son busy with what appeared to be an art project.

"Schools are useless. This is 12 midnight. 8th std kid is still doing some nonsense project after completing homework. Terror is such that if he doesn't do it, he won't be allowed to participate in his favourite PE period," wrote Dharmawat on X (formerly Twitter).

"Every day he is awake till 12-1230. As a parent, I'm feeling so helpless from this rotten system. Whatever I was against, I have to face it for my kid now," he added.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

Schools are useless. This is 12 midnight. 8th std Kid is still doing some nonsense project after completing homework. Terror is such that if he doesn't do it he won't be allowed to participate in his favorite PE period. Everyday he is awake till 12-1230. As a parent I'm feeling… pic.twitter.com/piLvVYdXQZ — Niteen S Dharmawat, CFA (@niteen_india) October 15, 2025

'Couldn't Agree More'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 3.7 lakh views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of users agreeing with Dharmawat's assessment.

"This is where our kids learn the wrong mindset of 996 and how to be 'yes men'. Stop holding your teachers and schools on a pedestal for unreasonable demands," said one user, while another added: "They are wasting time, energy and resources of everyone involved with the student. Such a waste of precious human life."

A third commented: "My husband and I just did her projects at 12 at night because she remembered them on the last day. Like months of work on a scrap book in one night."

A fourth said: "Couldn't agree more. Most of these projects are not only a sheer waste of time, but also of precious resources like paper! It would be much better if kids were taught some basic life skills at that time instead."