Indian Expat Shares How He Built Million-Dollar Net Worth On H1-B Visa

An Indian expat claiming to have become a millionaire on an H1-B visa in the US has caught social media's attention after sharing his roadmap to achieving the milestone. In an Instagram post, digital content creator Pritesh Jagani detailed that becoming a millionaire required more than just a 'lucky investment' as he steadily increased his income, cut off his expenses and lived within his means.

"Becoming a millionaire on an H-1B wasn't about one lucky investment. It was about building a strong financial foundation, controlling spending, paying off debt, taking advantage of tax-advantaged accounts, and consistently investing," said Jagani.

The expat explained that he started off with the sole goal of survival. He built a simple budget and a three-to-six-month emergency fund, adding that his focus was getting his everyday finances under control.

Jagani said he focused on understanding the financial systems he was dealing with in the US. He also paid off the debts, and built a strong foundation that helped him grow.

“I also built my financial foundation in America. I built credit, understood health insurance and managed money sent home. When my salary increased, I avoided lifestyle inflation. I paid off my education loan, captured my 401(k) match, and started investing.”

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Jagani shared that upskilling and making strategic job switches had a much bigger impact on his wealth than simply cutting expenses.

"If you're on an H-1B and trying to build wealth in America, focus on both sides: spend intentionally and keep increasing your earning power. That's how long-term wealth is built."

While his wealth increased, Jagani said he was cautious about avoiding lifestyle inflation. He lived within his means and used the savings to increase his investment.