'Indian Daughter Of Korean Parents': Tourist's Taj Mahal Post Wins Hearts

A Korean woman recently took her parents to the Taj Mahal while dressed in salwar kameez. Jiwon, who is an influencer, routinely documents her experience in India by sharing videos and pictures on social media.

In photos, she is seen wearing a pink salwar suit and posing alongside her parents with the magnificent Taj Mahal in the background.

Jiwon wrote that her parents instantly fell in love with the place and that she was “happy to show them Incredible India”.

“Korean mummy papa ki Indian beti. Today, I showed the Taj Mahal to my parents… and they fall in love with the Taj Mahal. I'm happy to show them Incredible India. And our guide said I speak Hindi and I wear kurti so I'm totally Indian. Khubsurat taj mahal ke sath sundar gulabi kurti, acha hai na? (Pink kurti looks pretty with the beautiful Taj Mahal, right?)” the caption read.

Several users reacted to the post. “Happy family,” said a user. Another commented, “Indian and Korean beti”.

Another added, “I really hope they enjoy the structure and the place.”

Some welcomed Jiwon's mother to the “Indian culture.”

In one of her videos on YouTube, Jiwon shared that she had been learning Hindi through videos and using Google Translate. The blogger added that she also tries to talk to locals to get better at the language.

Jiwon also shared a video from her “first company dinner party in India”. Comparing it with the ones in Korea, she said, “I've never expected to dance with bosses but the Bollywood songs in the restaurant made me dance. and there was a lot of excitement through my co-workers plus I don't drink alcohol but nobody forced me to drink so I could enjoy a lot!!!! I'll surely miss last night gathering.”