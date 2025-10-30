No Congestion, No Dirt, No Chaos: Indian CEO's Viral Tokyo Post Has Netizens Stunned

An Indian CEO's recent trip to Tokyo has gone viral on social media after he shared observations about the city's impressive urban management and discipline. Sunderdeep Singh, CEO of Volklub, posted on X (formerly Twitter) about his experience while heading to a meeting in the Japanese capital.

He highlighted several aspects that left him amazed, including perfectly managed traffic, clean surroundings, and the freshness of the air. Singh noted how everything seemed to function with remarkable order and efficiency, reflecting the high standards of civic discipline in Japan.

In his viral X post, he noted there was no congestion or long halts, even during peak hours, thanks to perfectly managed traffic. He observed that cars over 20 years old looked brand new, and new purchases were generally discouraged. Markets had nearby multi-storey parking, eliminating roadside clutter. There were no political posters, signboards, or ads, and all streetlights were functional LEDs.

Japan – Noticed a few things on the way to a meeting in Tokyo:



✅ No congestion or long halts even during peak hours, perfectly managed traffic.

✅ Cars over 20 years old are scratchless and look brand new; new car purchases are generally discouraged as per our guide.

— Sunderdeep - Volklub (@volklub) October 28, 2025

Notably absent were street food carts, vegetable vendors, auto-rickshaws, and e-rickshaws. Singh praised the spotless roads, fresh air, and top-grade landscaping. Bicycle lanes were separate and widely used, reflecting a highly disciplined and clean urban lifestyle rarely seen elsewhere.

His post resonated with many users, who agreed with his observations and praised Japan's commitment to cleanliness and organisation.

The post is steadily approaching 1 million views and has sparked a flood of reactions. One user pointed out, "All of this while also being the most populous city in the world. Yet, people in India keep blaming the population for poor infrastructure." Another called Japan "by far the cleanest, most organised country in the world." Echoing the sentiment, a third commenter asked, "When will India come close to becoming like Japan?" The comments reflect both admiration for Japan's discipline and frustration over India's ongoing urban challenges.

The post adds to ongoing conversations around urban infrastructure and public responsibility in major cities across the world, especially when compared to many Indian cities struggling with congestion and sanitation.