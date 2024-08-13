Independence Day 2024: When And Where To Watch PM Narendra Modi's Speech

Independence Day is marked by hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem.

India will be celebrating its 78th Independence Day on August 15, Thursday. Like every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and address the nation, from the ramparts of the Red Fort. It will be PM Modi's 11th consecutive address to the country, and his first since returning to power for the third consecutive term. On Thursday, he will also become the third prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhi to address the country from the Red Fort. He is expected to begin his speech around 7:30 am.

Where to watch PM Modi's speech live on TV?

Prime Minister Modi's speech will be broadcast live on Doordarshan. You can also watch it on NDTV.

Where to watch PM Modi's speech live online?

The event will be streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, as well as on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) via @PIB_India.

The official YouTube channel of the Prime Minister's Office will also run a live feed of the speech.

You can visit websites like pmindia.gov.in, ddnews.gov.in, and National Informatics Centre (independenceday.nic.in) to get seamless live streaming options.

You can easily watch the live stream on www.ndtv.com

Independence Day 2024 theme

The theme for this year's Independence Day celebration is "Viksit Bharat" or "Developed India". The theme reflects the government's vision to transform the country into a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of its freedom from colonial rule.

Independence Day celebrations

India achieved freedom from the British colonial rulers after a long struggle on August 15, 1947. On this day, we remember the freedom fighters who fought for our country's independence. Several notable buildings around the nation are lit up in the colours of the flag. Every year, it is marked by hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem. People organise cultural programs and seminars to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom.

In addition to the festivities, the government is also encouraging public participation through initiatives like the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, urging citizens to proudly display the national flag at their homes and businesses.