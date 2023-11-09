Incredible Video Shows Giraffe's Fierce Fight Against 20 Lions

A group of around 20 lions chased a giraffe in Botswana.

A group of lions, out for a walk, saw a giraffe drinking water. In an instant, they started to stalk the giraffe carefully, their hunting instincts taking over. David Sher, a 28-year-old entrepreneur, saw this exciting event while camping in Xai Xai, Botswana. He filmed the thrilling scene and shared his footage and story with LatestSightings.com.

The lions, very good at hiding, hid themselves in the tall grass, their eyes fixed on their unsuspecting prey. Their strong muscles tensed up, ready to burst into action when the right time came. The giraffe, not knowing about the danger, continued to drink, its long neck reaching down into the water. But it was not meant to be.



Watch the video here:





Suddenly, the lions jumped out from their hiding places, their powerful jaws open. The giraffe, startled by the sudden noise, raised its head in fear, its heart pounding like a drum.

A thrilling chase followed, with the lions getting closer to their prey. The giraffe, a strong opponent even though it is gentle, ran bravely, running away with surprising force.

"During our drive to the Xai Xai Campsite, where we were set to spend the night, we found ourselves driving along a sandy road by the river. We didn't have much hope at the time of spotting anything, but that's when we stumbled upon a pride of lions a pleasant surprise," David Sher said.

"It was a very serene few hours spent observing their routine, from waking to quenching their thirst and leisurely strolling. But the calmness was soon disrupted as they spotted the giraffe. The change in their pace was instant. They went from lazily walking to laser-focused stalking, slipping into hunting mode!"