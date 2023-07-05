Viral Video: 20 Lions Squeeze Onto River Bank To Drink

A pride of 20 lions.

There are a lot of strange things in wildlife that this civilization is unaware of. Sometimes the deep forests reveal sights of nature that most of us cannot possibly imagine.

In the MalaMala Game Reserve in South Africa, a pride of 20 lions recently huddled together to drink water from a little spring in the Sand River, creating quite an intriguing sight.

The picture-perfect moment was shot and shared by Nadav Ossendryver, founder and CEO of LatestSightings.com.

Watch the video here:

"It was our final morning out on safari here at the famous MalaMala Game Reserve. As fate had it, the morning started off rather slowly. We had been searching for the elusive leopard, but had no luck in doing so," said Mr Ossendryver.

"As we made our way back to camp, something unexpected happened! It all started with a family of elephants bathing in the Sand River. Even though this may be a common sight on safari, we stopped to watch the elephants play. After all, it was our last drive; we needed to make the most of it."

"And then, as if it were scripted, movement in the background! Two ears at first appeared behind the elephants. We immediately knew it was a lion. That lion came down the ridge and started drinking right in front of us."

"We looked up back on to the sandbank, and suddenly another lion popped out, and another, and another! This was the Kambula Lion Pride that we had found. We began hoping that they would all come down to drink in a line, as lions do on rare occasions. Our prayers were answered!"