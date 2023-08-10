''Majestic Sight'': On World Lion Day, Incredible Video Of A Pride Of Lions Goes Viral

World Lion Day is celebrated every year on August 10

World Lion Day is celebrated every year on August 10, with an aim to raise awareness about their declining population, and the need for conservation. Notably, lions are vulnerable species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List.

On the occasion, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared an incredible video of a pride of majestic lions, delighting internet users. The video was captured in a beautiful forest where a big family of lions was seen crossing a waterhole. The lions are seen casually walking, with some of them stopping to drink water.

He wrote, ''Seems family is going for the celebration of #WorldLionDay2023 today at Gir. Have you seen a big family like this''

Watch the video here:

Seems family is going for celebration of #WorldLionDay2023 today at Gir. Have you seen a big family like this !! pic.twitter.com/ODbheATddS — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 10, 2023

Internet users were left in awe after watching the stunning clip and expressed delight at witnessing these majestic creatures in their natural habitat.

One user wrote, ''Celebrating #WorldLionDay2023 with the whole extended pride at Gir – because who needs a family portrait when you can have a 'family roar-trait'!'' Another commented, ''What a beautiful scenery! Wow.''

A third said, ''Gir's lion pride sure knows how to turn a regular day into a 'roar'-ing family affair. They're teaching us that even in the animal kingdom, family gatherings are main events!''

A fourth wrote, ''Move over, family barbecues! It's the ultimate 'claws and effect' gathering – a lion-themed celebration that's ready to paw-ty at Gir!''

The officer shared another stunning video of a lion family and captioned it as, ''Have you seen a more beautiful & roaring family than this? Those #Lion kids are being raised by queens!!''

Have you seen a more beautiful & roaring family than this. Those #Lion kids are being raised by queens !! #WorldLionDay2023pic.twitter.com/rFl5Tyokbo — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 10, 2023

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ''India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions over the last few years.''

World Lion Day is an occasion to celebrate the majestic lions that captivate our hearts with their strength and magnificence. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions and over the last few years there has been a steady rise in the lion population in India. I laud all those… pic.twitter.com/ohWcPP2Ofe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2023

He tweeted, ''World Lion Day is an occasion to celebrate the majestic lions that captivate our hearts with their strength and magnificence. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions and over the last few years there has been a steady rise in the lion population in India.''

Featured Video Of The Day "All Of India Is My Home": Rahul Gandhi After Getting His Bungalow Back