'Incredible Story Of Love': Woman Donates Kidney To Husband After He Underwent 98 Dialysis Sessions

Leo's parents became the oldest donor and recipient of a kidney at the Kochi hospital.

The internet is full of heart-warming stories. The latest one has been posted by a Twitter user that talks about how his mother donated a kidney to his father to save his life after he underwent 98 dialysis sessions.

The Twitter user, Leo, mentioned that his father had been undergoing dialysis sessions for three days a week and his mother used to wait for more than five to six hours for the process to be completed. He adds, "Then she donated her kidney to save him and now they are both out of this misery. I don't know of a better love story."

Dad had to undergo 98 dialysis sessions and mom waited for 5-6 hours with him 3 days a week in here. Then she donated her kidney to save him and now they are both out of this misery. I dont know of a better love story. pic.twitter.com/LyIEEqVQxC — Leo (@4eo) October 19, 2022

Leo also thanked the doctors in Kerala's Kochi for the efficiency in doing the kidney transplant. In the same Twitter thread, he also threw light on the need for awareness in organ donations and said that there are more than five lakh people who are waiting for a kidney transplant.

"Also big shoutout to @kamaldshah, team at nephroplus, @kidney_warriors for what they are doing for kidney patients in India. Have a better appreciation for this after our family went through it. We need more awareness for organ donations. More than 500,000 people are waiting for one," he added.

Leo said that the family paid less than Rs 15,000 for the whole procedure and 99 per cent of the expense was borne by the insurance company.

At almost 70 years of age, both his parents are the oldest kidney donors and recipient respectively, at the Kochi hospital. "It took 2 months of intense testing and clearance from all depts (departments) for docs (doctors) to give go ahead. Cardiac clearance is key. Age alone is not," he continued.

The touching post has over 1200 likes. An internet user wrote, "Glad to know your parents are doing well and recovering. Hugs and blessings to you and your family. :)" Another one added, "Wow! What an incredible story of love!".

Sharing a heartbreaking experience, a user commented, "Wish both of them a healthy & happy life. Every story like this feels personal since I've lost a parent due to kidney failure. I hope one day the Indian medical system will prioritise health of normal people as they do for VIPs. We got the date for transplant after 1 year."