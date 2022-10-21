On COVID-19 Variant Names, Hilarious Exchange Between Elon Musk, Dogecoin Creator

In 2020, Elon Musk grabbed headlines for naming his kid "X AE A-12 Musk".

Tesla Chief Elon Musk is very active on Twitter and keeps his followers entertained with his witty posts. His recent conversation with Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who goes by the name Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, has sparked laughter on the social media platform.

On October 19, Mr Markus shared a screenshot of an article which discussed the new names of COVID-19 variants and captioned it as, "Did Elon Musk name these new Covid variants." Replying to the same, Mr Musk wrote, "Definitely giving me kid naming ideas."

Definitely giving me kid naming ideas 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2022

Elon Musk's tweet has received over 43,300 likes and 1,300 retweets. A user commented, "Best trolling ever." Another user added, "This is why people like this guy. The ability to laugh at yourself. It's why the left can't meme. They aren't able to laugh at their own absurdity."

Earlier in 2020, Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes had named their baby X AE A-12 Musk. After Twitter flooded the couple with memes and questions on the pronunciation of the baby's name, Grimes offered an explanation and said that AE was her "elven spelling" of AI (for artificial intelligence) and "X" stood for "the unknown variable". Next in the name is "A-12", which Grimes explains is a precursor to the aircraft SR-71, which she and Musk love because it is "great in battle but non-violent". The singer has used AE before, naming a song on her latest album 4 AEM. She also claimed Archangel is her favourite song.

However, in Joe Rogan podcast, the SpaceX chief told a different story. He said that his partner came up with the name for their son. "I mean it's just X, the letter X. And then the AE is, like, pronounced 'Ash'... and then A-12. A-12 is my contribution," he added.

However, the couple had to change the name of their newborn as it did not comply with California's laws. The birth certificate mentions the baby's first name is "X", it's middle name is "AE A-XII" and its last name is "Musk".