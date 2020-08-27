In Karnataka, JCB Machine Used To Rescue Elephant From Trench. Watch

A JCB machine was brought in to help an elephant out of a trench.

The fire department in Karnataka came together with forest officials and used a JCB machine to rescue an elephant that fell into a trench. A video that is being widely circulated on social media shows the tusker lying exhausted in a trench and being helped out by a group of forest officials and a JCB machine.

The video was shared on Twitter this Wednesday by Indian Forest Service officer Yedukondalu V. "Rescued the tusker which fallen accidentally near Arkanahalla," he wrote while sharing the clip, adding that the incident took place in the area of Karnataka's Male Madeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary.

"Forest frontline staff and fire department helped a lot," the IFS officer tweeted. His video shows the elephant lying on its side inside a trench. A group of people can be seen guiding the JCB operator into gently pushing the tusker, encouraging him to get up - which it eventually does.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has collected over 16,000 views and a ton of praise for everyone who helped in the rescue operation.

"Beautiful work," wrote IFS Parveen Kaswan, while IFS Susanta Nanda said, "Well done. May you all be blessed."

Many other Twitter users also thanked the forest and fire departments for rescuing the elephant.

In April this year, a heartwarming video captured the moment forest officials cheered as an elephant climbed out of a 15-foot ditch in Andhra Pradesh. The tusker was able to successfully climb out of the ditch following an hours-long operation where a JCB excavator was used to create a dirt ramp for it to use.