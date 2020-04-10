Rescuers Cheer As Elephant Climbs Out Of 15-Foot Ditch In Andhra. Watch

An elephant was rescued from a 15-foot ditch after an hours-long operation.

A heartwarming video has captured the moment rescuers cheered as an elephant climbed out of a 15-foot ditch in Andhra Pradesh. The tusker was able to successfully climb out of the ditch following an hours-long operation where a JCB excavator was used to create a dirt ramp for it to use.

A video of the rescue was shared on Twitter this morning by Indian Forest Services officer Sudha Ramen, who said that the incident took place at Chittoor. According to IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, who also shared the video on the microblogging platform, the elephant was spotted struggling in the ditch by a farmer, who then informed the forest department.

In the video, forest department officials are seen using an excavator to create a dirt ramp for the elephant to use in order to climb out of the ditch. They are also heard encouraging the tusker as it attempts to climb out of the ditch and finally succeeds. Applause, cheers and shouts of "very good, very good" fill the air towards the end of the video.

Watch the rescue footage below:

There is no hard& fast rule when it comes to Wildlife management. Every scenario &every case involving different species has to be handled differently at different times.

Here is a successful rescue operation of a Tusker done at Chittoor Division. Watch d last few seconds. Via WA pic.twitter.com/sXVa8I4wHB — Sudha Ramen IFS ???????? (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 10, 2020

The video has collected over 3,000 views since being posted online. In the comments section, many have praised the forest department for coming to the rescue of the trapped elephant.

"Awesome video ma'am. Elephant rescue and cheer at the end made my day," wrote one person in the comments section. "Kudos to the team and the good elephant. The people were cheering it on," another said.

What do you think of the elephant rescue? Let us know using the comments section.