In Flood-Hit Vadodara, Crocodile Sneaks Up Behind Dog On Street. Watch

A video of a crocodile trying to attack a dog in Vadodara has gone viral online.

Amidst heavy rainfall that triggered flash floods in Vadodara, Gujarat, a scary video of a crocodile attacking a dog on a water-logged street has gone viral. The video, which has been doing the rounds of social media and messaging platforms since Thursday, shows a crocodile swimming on flooded street. In the short clip, it sneaks up behind a dog on the street and tries to attack it - unsuccessfully.

The crocodile was later rescued by Wildlife Rescue Trust, an animal welfare organisation based in Vadodara. Arvind Pawar of Wildlife Rescue Trust told NDTV that the crocodile was rescued on Thursday morning from Rajstambh society near Lalbaug.

Take a look at the video below:

According to Mr Pawar, the crocodile was approximately 3.5-foot-long. After being captured by Wildlife Rescue Trust, it was handed over to the forest department.

Mr Pawar told NDTV that the crocodile had probably entered the society after a taalab or pool behind the area, connected to Vishwamitri River, overflowed due to heavy rains. The river, which flows through the city, is home to a number of crocodiles.

A few other social media users also shared videos of crocodiles on Vadodara roads:

Claims of this from Akota. What makes floods in #Baroda scarier than anywhere else #crocodilepic.twitter.com/73LZV540Tr — Shailendra Mohan (@shailendranrb) August 1, 2019

Mr Pawar confirmed to NDTV that rescue operations to catch the other crocodiles are on in the city.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.