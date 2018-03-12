In Bizarre Theft, "Candy Crook" Slips And Slides On Hundreds Of Gumballs CCTV footage captured the bumbling "candy crook" stealing a gumball machine from an animal shelter. Scroll down to watch

CCTV footage captured a bumbling "candy crook" stealing a gumball machine. The video will make you laugh



The video, set to humorous music, begins with the man breaking into the Front Street Animal Shelter. Dressed in a brown sweatshirt with the hood on and a handkerchief covering his face partially, the man climbs into through a glass door and immediately grabs the machine.



As he tries to force the machine through the opening just he climbed in from, hundreds of gumballs spill all over the floor.



Frustrated, the man tries to pry open the machine to get to the quarters inside. The shelter says he manages to pick up about a dollar in quarters.



But not before hilariously slipping and sliding on the loose gumballs.



The shelter also points out that the thief fails to notice a donation box full of cash is just feet away.



Finally, the "gumball bandit" makes his way out through another door, only to be "barked at by about 50 dogs," says the shelter.



"But don't feel too sorry for this candy crook, he did just steal from a shelter after all. You can help us catch him by sharing this video," the shelter writes on Facebook.



Watch the video below:





The video has been viewed over 319,000 times and shared over 12,000 times.



Hundreds of Facebook users can't help but be amazed at the criminal's sheer stupidity.



"Slipping on gumballs! He's an actual cartoon," comments one person on the video. "He definitely needs a new career...haha," laughs another.



"Catch him and make him "volunteer" at the shelter for a few years. Maybe he'll grow a heart while helping those he hurt by doing this," suggests a third.



trending news





