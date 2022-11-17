In 4 Points, Harsh Goenka Sums up Why Having Good Friends Is Important

Harsh Goenka keeps sharing inspiring posts on social media.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has shared a post on Twitter that teaches users to follow some important rules while choosing friends. Mr Goenka is known for interesting social media post in which he talks about life goals and offers a different perspective on everyday problems. This time, he has given four important points about why choosing friends is important. The tweet has been posted three hours ago and in this short period of time, it has received more than 500 likes and 75 retweets.

"Who your friends are is very important - be with those who talk about goals, be with those who have a vision, be with those who tell you the truth, be with those who will always stand for you," the RPG Group chairman said in his tweet.

Who your friends are is very important-



Be with those who talk about goals,

Be with those who have a vision,

Be with those who tell you the truth,

Be with those who will always stand for you. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 17, 2022

Friends are someone you share close affection with, they love you endlessly and even if you are wrong show you the right path. If you hang out with friends that are intelligent, law abiding, optimistic, funny, diligent and ambitious you will be inspired to be like them.

And Mr Goenka's post is all about bringing a qualitative change in your life by choosing the right friends. Many Twitter users agreed with the points he made.

"It's rightly said that a man is judged by the company (friends) he keeps," said one user. "Have few but meaningful. Real friends are rare & require an investment. Before you look for friendship qualities in others first develop in you. You have to give before seeking. Friends are real assets, preserve , cherish it & feel proud that you are a friend & you have a friend," said another.

Other users talked about their friends and how they made their lives better.

Featured Video Of The Day UK Clears Big Visa Scheme For Indians