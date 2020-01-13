Impatient Dog Honks To Get Human's Attention In Hilarious Video

A dog was filmed blasting a car horn impatiently.

A hilarious video that is going viral online shows an impatient dog, sitting inside a car, honking continuously to get his human's attention. The clip was posted on Instagram by Australian professional road racing cyclist Steele Von Hoff, where it has delighted thousands.

In the video, the dog is seen sitting behind the wheel of a car. However, instead of waiting for his owner to return from shopping, the impatient pooch presses his paw on the horn to blast it, catching his attention.

The owner, hearing the ruckus, then returns to his car to let his two dogs out. He appears to berate them jokingly before opening the door.

According to Daily Mail, the video was filmed on Main Street in Mornington, south of Melbourne, on Wednesday morning. Mr Von Hoff, while sharing the video, reassured his followers that the vehicle's window had been left open so the dogs didn't experience discomfort.

"I used to do the same when mum went into the supermarket without me," he quipped while posting the video online three days ago.

The video has been watched over 50,000 times since it was shared. It has also collected a ton of amused responses.

"We truly do not deserve dogs," wrote one person in the comments section. "This is so cute," said another, while a third added: "I love his impatience."

In November, a dog in Florida put a car in reverse and drove around in circles for an hour, exiting only after police responded to the scene.