B-2 Mystery After Iran Strikes: Where Is The US Stealth Bomber

A US Air Force bombing operation targeting Iran's nuclear facilities has taken an unexpected turn. One group of the B-2 Spirit stealth bombers involved has reportedly not returned to base, raising questions about its whereabouts.



The US deployed two separate groups of B-2 bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on June 21. One formation flew westward over the Pacific — reportedly to mislead Iranian defences — while the second formation, consisting of seven B-2s, headed east to strike Tehran's underground nuclear facilities at Fordo and Natanz, according to a EurAsian Times report published on June 27.

The strike team completed its mission and returned to base after a non-stop 37-hour round trip. But little is known about the decoy team that flew towards the Pacific.

What has emerged, however, is that at least one aircraft from that group was forced to make an emergency landing in Hawaii.



The stealth bomber in question reportedly touched down at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, which shares runways with Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu. A video of the aircraft surfaced online, adding to the mystery surrounding its condition and the exact reason for its diversion and landing.

B2 Stealth bomber sitting alone and guarded in Honolulu International. Just captured this on the taxi out. No reports online of a B2 here. This is the closest I've been to one.

No details have been released regarding the nature of the emergency or how long the stealth bomber might remain grounded.



This incident is not isolated. B-2 bombers have made unplanned landings in Hawaii before as well. In April 2023, a similar emergency landing occurred at Hickam, prompting the temporary grounding of the entire B-2 fleet after a separate crash in Missouri in late 2022.



The aircraft involved in the April incident remained in Hawaii for weeks before being cleared. Another B-2 had to be transported to Northrop Grumman's facility in Palmdale, California, for repairs in 2021 following a similar incident.



But the most severe B-2 mishap occurred in 2008, when the “Spirit of Kansas” crashed shortly after takeoff from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The aircraft was destroyed, though both crew members ejected safely.



The B-2 Spirit bombers, a key part of the US nuclear deterrent strategy, are known for their cutting-edge stealth technology and flexible mission capabilities.