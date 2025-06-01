Viral Video: Manipur Man Risks Life To Save Drowning Dog, Internet Calls Him "Brave Soul"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A video from Manipur shows a man rescuing a dog from drowning. The man reportedly belongs to the Meitei community and acted bravely. Social media users praised the man as a hero amid regional unrest.

In a powerful reminder that compassion still thrives even in the most difficult times, a video from Manipur has gone viral for capturing an act of quiet bravery, a man risking his life to rescue a dog from drowning in a fast-moving stream.

Shared by user @diana_warep on X, the video shows a man, reportedly from the Meitei community, wading through strong currents to reach the frightened animal clinging to a rock midstream. With no safety gear and the water rushing forcefully around him, the man carefully approaches the dog, lifts it into his arms, and brings it back to safety - to cheers and relief from onlookers.

"Humanity exists. Brave soul exists," the user wrote in a post that has now touched thousands online. "Thanks to all the persons involved in saving the life of the dog."

#Flood in #Manipur



In a heart wrenching moment,

A MEITEI MAN risks his life to save a DOG drowning in the stream in MANIPUR.



Humanity exists. Brave soul exists.

Thanks to all the persons involved in saving the life of the DOG 🐕 @RajBhavManipur @NBirenSingh@Top_Disaster… pic.twitter.com/bmdEIWctn4 — Diana// ꯗꯤꯑꯅꯥ (@diana_warep) June 1, 2025

Social media users have flooded the post with praise, calling the man a "true hero" and a symbol of hope and courage in a region that has faced ongoing unrest and humanitarian challenges in recent months.

The identity of the man has not yet been confirmed, but many are urging local authorities and animal welfare groups to recognise his selfless act.

Amid the noise of conflict and crisis, this moment has struck a chord across social media users.

A user wrote, "Hooman saved its best friend."

Another user wrote, "I really admire the man's courage and his actions."