"I'm An Idiot": Employee Says He Got Fired For Repeatedly Being Late To Remote Job

In recent months, Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles and workplace concerns. Several subreddits have emerged where employees anonymously share their stories and also connect with others who face similar challenges. Now, an employee recently took to the platform to confess how his habit of staying up late at night and doomscrolling led him to lose his "dream job". In his post, the man called himself "an idiot" and said that he understands his mistake. He also stated that the feeling of losing a dream job over something so easy is getting to him emotionally.

"After a year of applying daily to tons of jobs l landed a high paying remote job, it was everything l wanted, long story short l would stay up late texting and scrolling like an idiot that l am that some days l would sleep in, maybe 10-15 mins max but this happened a few times," the Reddit user wrote.

He said that his manager soon noticed his late logins and asked him to tell the truth. However, the employee said he lied to his boss and mentioned technical problems as his reason for being late. "l didn't have a guts to tell the truth so l lied about having technical problems, well l got fired and l feel like an absolute loser, im hopeless and back to square one, after college i've had 2 jobs and they lasted only 3 months, it looks terrible on my resume. i've been applying again but the feeling of losing a dream job over something so easy to do is really getting to me emotionally," the redditor said.

The OP (original poster) also provided a backstory. "l 100% understand lm in the wrong and what l need to do to fix it, l love money who doesn't but l believe what made me less motivated to wake up on time and be excited about the job is that it's not something i'm passionate about, the stuff l am into is super hard to get into - such as the airline and automotive industry," he wrote.

Since being shared, the post has gone viral on social media, with over 1,500 upvotes and several comments.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Everyone else here is going to make jokes, but I have some real advice for you: remote computer work is probably not a good fit for you. It certainly wasn't a fit for me back when I tried it. Not everyone can focus on work in an environment where there are endless distractions. I made some similar mistakes, but it's not because I was a bad employee. I was just in the wrong field."

"This is your chance to learn and do better. Today I'm proud of being a great professional, but I wasn't when I started 2 decades ago," expressed another.

"It happens but this is why we are losing remote jobs. You couldn't even handle getting online by 9am," remarked a third user. "Live and learn. Then keep living. Don't think of it as a dead end but a new beginning and things will be better next time cause you figured out what you were doing wrong," commented another.