In Viral Post, Reddit User Says Boss Reported Her To HR For Taking "Too Many Holidays"

Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged as communities where employees can anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. A Reddit user recently shared her frustration online after her boss took offence to her taking several leaves at the beginning of the year. The employee had reported the issue to HR, prompting their boss's reaction.

"I've taken 11 days of annual leave this year so far. Nothing unusual, did pretty much the same last year and my boss was fine with it. However, new year, new boss, and she seems to be offended that I've dared to take so much time off," the post read.

The Reddit user shared conversation snippets wherein her boss asked her why she was taking so much time off. She replied, saying, "Hi boss, this is nothing new, and I have done this every year. I tend to use up some annual leave in the first few months of the year, and then some more in the last few months of the year. Please let me know if you are unhappy with this. Kind regards, SML"

The user replied, saying she has company standard 31 days, plus an extra 3 days as negotiated in her contract. She also had 4 days carried over from last year. "As of 31/03/25, I will have 27 days left for the year. My plan is to take 11 days in August, 8 days in December, and use the remaining 8 days as needed," her reply read.

She then spoke with HR and reminded them that when she joined the company, they negotiated a salary match and an additional 3 days of holiday. "HR seemed unimpressed that they were being drawn into the issue and told me to enjoy my week off, jokingly wishing they had a boss who would give them extra holiday time," she added.

"The boss herself is located overseas and has absolutely no idea about employee rights. When I spoke to my colleagues, letting them know I'd be off for the rest of the week, one of them told me that the same boss also referred a friend of hers to HR because she wanted to take her full 52 weeks of maternity leave in one go. Again, apparently that wasn't acceptable - to which HR said nope, she's good to go, see you in a year," the user concluded her post.

Many people took to the comments section to share their own experiences with similar situations, expressing solidarity with the Reddit user. Some shared stories of their struggles with management over leave policies, while others commiserated about the challenges of dealing with clueless or unsupportive bosses.

One user wrote, "Let me guess: European company, international team, boss in the USA?"

Another commented, "You and HR seem to be perfectly in sync here with your leave, so I wouldn't worry too much about it. But, I would suggest including HR on emails between you and your boss regarding PTO in the future - just so they can jump in if/when it is necessary. Also, maintain this all over email. Something tells me you'll want a paper trail with this Boss at a later date."

A third said, "I knew straightaway the boss was in America. Why do companies appoint people with zero knowledge of the different laws and workplace cultures when managing International teams? Or worse, a willingness to want to learn?"