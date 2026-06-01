"If It's A Problem, Get Out": Ola Driver Allegedly Watches 'Taarak Mehta' While Driving, Internet Reacts

A routine cab ride from Noida to Delhi allegedly turned into a worrying experience after a passenger claimed that his Ola driver was watching a television show while driving on the highway. The incident, shared on X, has triggered widespread concern about road safety and driver accountability on app-based ride-hailing platforms.

According to the viral post, the driver was streaming the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' on a phone mounted near the dashboard during the journey. The passenger said the incident occurred amid scorching 45-degree temperatures, making the situation even more stressful.

The passenger alleged that after politely asking the driver to switch off the screen and focus on the road, the request was dismissed. The driver reportedly responded that if the passenger had a problem, he could get out of the vehicle. With family members accompanying them and the cab travelling on a busy highway in extreme heat, the passenger said he felt he had little choice but to remain silent and continue the journey.

"I politely said, “Bhaiya, turn off the screen, focus on driving.” The driver's response was, “If it's a problem, then get out.” Stranded in the middle of the highway with family in 45-degree sun, we sat quietly, forced into silence. The question is, what's the value of our lives in Uber-Ola?", the user wrote on X,

See the post here:

The post quickly gained traction online, with many users expressing alarm over the risks of distracted driving. Watching long-form video content while navigating busy highways can significantly reduce a driver's attention, increasing risks not only for passengers but also for other motorists and pedestrians.

Many social media users said the incident was not an isolated one. Several commuters shared similar experiences involving cab and auto-rickshaw drivers watching YouTube videos, Instagram reels, movies, cricket matches, or reality shows while on the road. Others argued that ride-hailing apps themselves contribute to distractions, pointing to frequent in-app notifications and ride requests that require drivers to make split-second decisions while driving.

One user wrote, "Absolutely wrong attitude. Watching videos while driving is not just a violation of rules, but also endangering the lives of passengers. Strict action should be taken against such incidents; merely reducing the rating is not enough."

Another commented, "Such high-handedness and rudeness by cab drivers is a reckless endangerment of passengers' safety. Companies should not just rely on ratings, but take strict on-ground action."

A third added, "The safety of passengers should be the top priority, and in such situations, the company should take strict action. At the same time, passengers should also immediately file a complaint on the app so that such incidents can be prevented."