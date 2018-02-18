ICYMI: Mumbai Man Sets Seriously Bizarre Record. It Involves Ketchup Dinesh Shivnath Upadhyaya slurped up an entire bottle of tomato sauce with a drinking straw - in 25 seconds. Yes, he set a Guinness World Record. No, we didn't know it was possible to set a record like that either.

Indians have set a number of Guinness World Records but this one is really something... special. Mumbai resident Dinesh Shivnath Upadhyaya recently drank an entire bottle of tomato sauce - yes, sauce - with a drinking straw in a record time of 25.37 seconds. A video posted on Guinness World Records' official YouTube channel shows Mr Upadhyaya achieve his feat. In order to qualify, Mr Upadhyaya had to swallow 95% of ketchup from a 396 g glass bottle of tomato sauce - using a drinking straw. According to Guinness World Records , no squeezy bottles are allowed for this attempt.Warning: this video might make even a ketchup-lover cringe. And no, you should definitely not try this at home.The video uploaded on YouTube on February 9 has been watched over 284,000 times already and "liked" over 3,000 times."I can't even drink water that fast," comments one impressed viewer on the video. "I wouldn't even be able to "Ketchup" to this dude," comments a "punny" person.But Mr Upadhyaya is no stranger to setting records. He holds the titles for the "Fastest time to peel and eat a grapefruit", "Most grapes eaten in three minutes" and "Most oranges peeled and eaten in three minutes." Whew! "I am doing this record to prove myself as best in this amazing world in this particular record field," he wrote in his application for the record title, according to Guinness World Records.Achievement unlocked.Click for more trending news