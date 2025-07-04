"Rs 8 Crore For A Borivali Apartment?" Viral Tweet Sparks Debate On Dubai Vs Mumbai

A recent social media post comparing the then-and-now prices of real estate in Mumbai's Borivali has sparked a broader discussion on high property costs and global relocation options. A user on X (formerly Twitter) expressed disbelief at 5 BHK flats in Borivali now costing Rs 8 crore or more, reminiscing how a 2 BHK once sold for just Rs 15-20 lakh two decades ago.

Twitter user Mehul R Thakkar wrote in his post, "Borivali sells 5 BHK apartments for Rs 8 crore++. Can't believe... 20+ years ago, during my childhood: 2 BHK was available for Rs 15-20 lakh in Borivali, and 5 BHK didn't exist, certainly."

The viral post attracted several responses, but one in particular gained attention. A user suggested that with Rs 8 crore, one could consider moving to Dubai instead. The comment detailed how investing Rs 4.5 crore in Dubai real estate could secure a Golden Visa, allowing long-term residency. Additionally, starting a company in a Dubai free zone offers a two-year residency visa and complete income tax exemption.

The user also noted that Dubai's loan interest rates are as low as 3.5%, compared to India's higher home loan rates, making property investment in the UAE more attractive for high-net-worth individuals and aspiring entrepreneurs.

As real estate prices in Indian metros continue to soar, many Indians - especially millennials and Gen Z - are exploring global alternatives that offer better returns, lifestyles, and tax benefits.