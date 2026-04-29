Ice Cream Ad Aimed To Celebrate Vinod Kambli's Comeback, But Sparked Backlash

A recent advertisement by ice cream brand Dinshaw's, featuring former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, has drawn criticism on social media, with many viewers questioning the way the campaign portrayed his personal struggles.

The commercial marked Kambli's first public appearance since a health scare last year and was positioned as a tribute to resilience and "comeback". Set against a nostalgic cricket backdrop, the ad centres on the idea that those who have received "a little less" in life deserve "a little more", symbolised by an enlarged chocolate tip on an ice cream cone.

However, the messaging did not resonate with all audiences. Several viewers argued that the campaign reduced Kambli's complex life story, including well-documented personal and professional setbacks, into a simplistic marketing device.

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Critics on social media said the ad leaned more on sympathy than empathy, turning a deeply human narrative into a metaphor to sell a product. The contrast between the cricketer's struggles and the relatively trivial "reward" offered by the brand was seen by some as tone-deaf.

Kambli's life has been marked by highs and lows, from early cricketing success to controversies, health challenges and financial difficulties, all of which have played out in the public eye over the years.

Despite the backlash, the creators of the campaign have defended their intent. Gunjan Gaba, a creative lead associated with the advertisement, said the response had been "overwhelming", adding that a large majority of viewers appreciated the message, even as some criticism emerged.

"The response we have received to the commercial is overwhelming. Over 95% of the people have loved the campaign. Yes, we live in a democracy, and some people have the right to have an opinion," Gunjan Gaba told The Print.

He maintained that the campaign was conceived with a positive outlook, aiming to highlight Kambli's resilience and ability to find joy in simple moments.

The debate around the ad highlights the challenges brands face when drawing on real-life stories, especially those involving public figures whose personal journeys are widely known and emotionally charged.