'I Could Find Myself': Japanese Tourist Shares About Her Life-Changing Experience In India

Travelling is an enriching experience that allows us to discover new places, meet new people, and immerse ourselves in different cultures, but it can also reveal surprising truths about ourselves. Japanese content creator Tapi recently embarked on her own journey to India and shared her experience of self-discovery on social media. Although she initially described India as "one of the most chaotic countries," she was surprised to see how certain stereotypes about the place did not stand true while she was travelling. She explained how being in India had a positive impact on her.

"In India, I could find myself. India is one of the most chaotic countries, my common sense didn't apply and my stereotypes are shattered. I stayed with Indians who are rich in emotions. I realised I was expressing my feelings more openly. In addition to the joy and sorrow, I even expressed the anger I'd been hiding. BTW, I could meet a new 'Me' and I realized that as I grew older, I got better at hiding my feelings because I was scared of what others think, " the content creator shared in the clip.

In the clip, Ms Tapi also highlighted how stepping out of our comfort zones can lead to surprising personal growth.

"Expressing myself is scary but it's important because all we have to do in our life is to keep exploring my inner and outer world and get closer to 'ME' over time. As a result, my outlook on life hasn't changed, for better or worse, India was naked in my heart and I discovered a new side of myself. India gives me the perfect spice, I think you also feel something in India," she said.

Ms Tapi shared the video earlier this month. Since then, it has accumulated more than 220,000 views. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "INDIA is the place where people come to discover themselves. Get lost in the crowd, and hopefully learn something about themselves they never knew."

"I went to India for the first time in February. I read a lot of books and stuff but it was fun with all the imaginary stuff. Values have changed, or it's easier to live like a human and like yourself," commented another.

"Growing up in India, I can say that this country has many challenges, but it is also home to some wonderful people, amazing food (unmatched by any other country), and beautiful places to visit. Some people have done terrible things to tourists, but be safe and healthy," expressed a third user.

"From all the travel-to-India videos that I've seen, this is definitely one that I have fallen in love with. It offered a great perspective without glorifying for the sake of it, but speaking from the heart," added another.