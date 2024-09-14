'I Can Breath Now': Lego Ejected From US Resident's Nose After 26 Years

The discovery happened while blowing their nose in the shower.

Andi Norton, a 32-year-old resident of Arizona, United States, was surprised to discover a Lego piece that had been lodged in their nostril for 26 years while blowing their nose in the shower.

In an Instagram post on September 2, Norton, who identifies as they/them, revealed about the shocking discovery to their followers. They said that the incident happened when Norton was six years old during the 1990s. Despite their mother's efforts to recover the toy, a piece of the Lego stayed in Norton's nostril all these years. But the presence of the foreign object was only known recently.

The doctor suggested that Norton blow their nose in the shower, which Norton has been doing frequently these past dry, hot summer months. The steam may have helped dislodge their nasal passages, perhaps causing the eventual realignment of the Lego piece.

"Lego stuck in my nose for nearly 3 decades finally comes out? I CAN SMELL COLOURS NOW," the caption for the video reads.

"My doctor has told me, with the dry, hot summer months, it's really helpful to blow your nose while you're in the shower, because of the humidity of the steam and everything," Norton shared in the clip.

"It really helps kind of clear everything out," they added, saying they'd been "regularly doing this for the last six months or so."

"My whole life I've had sinus sensitivity, allergies, and issues with congestion," the social media user told Newsweek. "Since I am allergic to cats, dogs, grass, many of the native trees, and dust, and I've always been exposed to one or more of these things, I lived my life assuming any congestion issues were just simply caused by the allergies."