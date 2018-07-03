Hyderabad Man Serves Food To The Underprivileged Daily, Wins Hearts

Hyder Moosvi and his team have won love and respect and social media for their dedication in serving the underprivileged in Hyderabad. Along with his team, Mr Moosvi serves food to the needy every day. ANI reports that they prepare 100 packets of food that are distributed to the homeless and the underprivileged on Dabeerpura Bridge, and that they have been doing this for the past three years.

"We started this in 2015," Mr Moosvi tells ANI. "Earlier we distributed food only 8 to 10 times a month, but from March 2017, we have started serving food daily."

He adds that people from neighbouring localities like Secunderabad, Vijay Nagar and Kachiguda come to the Dabeerpura Bridge for their food packets.

A video by ANI shows him distributing food packets. Watch it below:

At 40 rupees a packet, it is a monthly expenditure of Rs 1.2 lakh to Mr Moosvi and his team - but there is no denying that the noble initiative earned won him plenty of goodwill and respect.