'Hunger To Succeed Undiminished': Anand Mahindra Spotlights Sania Mirza's Career In Monday Motivation Post

Industrialist Anand Mahindra often shares inspiring and motivating content for his fans and followers. Most posts include innovative inventions, life advice and videos that bring a smile on everyone's faces. However, this time, the Mahindra Group chairman shared his "Monday motivation" with an inspiring post on tennis star Sania Mirza.

"She ended her playing career the way she started it: with her hunger to succeed undiminished. Reminds me to keep the desire to excel alive, even at this stage in my career. She's my #MondayMotivation," Mr Mahindra said in his tweet. His post also carried a picture of Ms Mirza with the text super, "Competitiveness is in my blood and every time I step onto the court I want to win, regardless of whether it's going to be my last slam or my last season."

She ended her playing career the way she started it: with her hunger to succeed undiminished. Reminds me to keep the desire to excel alive, even at this stage in my career. She's my #MondayMotivationpic.twitter.com/6GnQYieBEe — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 6, 2023

Since being shared, his post has amassed 73,000 views and over a thousand likes.

Many people agreed with the industrialist's opinion and called her a "wonderful player."

A user said, "She is a remarkable personality. She has given many laurels to her country & we are all prof her achievements. All the best & good wishes to her. We need more like in our country. Hope your credentials will inspire many."

A second user added, "Hunger for better action irrespective of result, keeps us going .That is in Bhagvad Gita too. And people like Sania Mirza and YOU are the epitome of this action."

"She was such a wonderful player to watch! Her competition in the Olympics was always fun and entertaining. And her run at this years Australian Open in the doubles was exemplary. Best of India's sportspeople!" remarked another user.

The six-time Grand Slam champion played her last at the Australian Open where she partnered with Rohan Bopanna. The ace player will retire from professional tennis after playing in the Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 this month.

