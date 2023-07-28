'Humzilla': Video Of Dubai Sheikh's Giant Hummer Goes Viral

The Sheikh's car collection is split across four museums in the UAE, Morocco and beyond.

A video going viral on social media platform Twitter (rebranded as X) shows a giant Hummer, with claims that it is three times bigger that the regular SUV. The old clip shows some people helping the driver of the giant vehicle back up on a road with police vehicles parked nearby and sirens blaring. Users who shared the clip say the Hummer H1 'X3' belongs to Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan, a member of the ruling royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Watch the video:

Dubai Rainbow Sheikh's giant Hummer H1 “X3” is three times bigger than a regular Hummer H1 SUV (14 meters long, 6 meters wide, and 5.8 meters high). The Hummer is also fully drivable



[read more: https://t.co/LlohQguhTM]pic.twitter.com/uV1Z4juHKx — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 27, 2023

According to an article published in South China Morning Post (SCMP) in November last year, the car is a part of the Sheikh's collection.

The news report further says that the billionaire Sheikh Hamad is obsessed with cars and has spent a lifetime amassing hundreds of rare and quirky automotive creations, including some that hold world records.

The video has amassed more than 19 million views and over 58,000 likes. Users, stunned by the size of the car, have posted a barrage of comments.

"They have to close the road when you want to take a drive?? Handy," commented one user. "Where can I get one?" tweeted another.

"It's a Humzilla," a third user commented.

According to SCMP report, the Sheikh has a personal net worth of more than $20 billion. The 74-year-old and his car collection often grab headlines across the world.

His car collection is split across four museums in the UAE, Morocco and beyond.

According to Business Insider, in the early 1990s, he famously asked Mercedes to build him an entire fleet of S-classes finished in every colour of the rainbow as a wedding present.

Featured Video Of The Day Arrest Warning For Assam Congress Chief Over Lord Krishna "Love Jihad" Parallel